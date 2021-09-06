Members of the LGBT community gather inside UP Diliman and carry rainbow flags for the UP Pride March on October 30, 2020 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—More than 40 LGBTQ+ organizations and individuals on Monday denounced a partylist claiming to represent their community after it issued a statement backing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's potential Palace bid and hailed her father President Rodrigo Duterte's policies it said "broke new grounds in the fight for equal rights."

Partylist LGBT Pilipinas is under fire over a September 1 press release throwing its "unflinching loyalty" and "all-out support" for Duterte-Carpio, who is rumored to be gunning to succeed her father in 2022.

"Mayora Inday Sara is in the best position to move this nation forward and build on the gains that we have had since the advent of this administration," LGBT Pilipinas said.

But other LGBT groups refused to stand behind the partylist's position.

In a unity statement, led by militant LGBT group Bahaghari Philippines, they said "President Duterte’s track record of providing only bogus support for the LGBTQIA+ community demonstrates that he is no ally to us."

"It is time we put an end to the delusion that the Dutertes would ever champion our rights. Today, we unite against the cruelty, manipulation, and violence against the LGBTQIA+ community perpetuated by President Duterte’s administration," the groups' statement read.

They cited several instances and policies of Duterte that "violated" members of the LGBT community.

"LGBT Pilipinas must be reminded that only a year ago, in September 2020, President Duterte granted absolute pardon for US soldier Joseph Scott Pemberton who murdered trans woman Jennifer Laude in 2014," they said.

"It bears reminding that the SOGIE Equality Bill, which Duterte claimed to back, continues to languish in Congress," they added.

They also said the Duterte administration's "disastrous" pandemic response has disenfranchised the LGBT community.

"We unite in demanding leaders who would truly stand up for justice, peace, and equality — including for the poorest and most marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community," they added.

Aside from Bahaghari, signatories of the statements include The Red Whistle, UP Babaylan, GANDA Filipinas, Rainbow Rights Philippines, Metro Manila Pride, UP SAMASKOM, lawyer Minnie Lopez, UP Diliman Gender Office, Gantala Press, and others.

LGBT Pilipinas has yet to issue a statement.

While Duterte-Carpio remains mum about her 2022 plans, she continues to be a top choice as the next president based on surveys.

