After Duterte pardon, American soldier Pemberton flies back to the US

US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton in this photo taken on Sept. 8, 2020. Bureau of Corrections, Handout

MANILA (UPDATE) --A US Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a Filipino transgender woman departed the Philippines Sunday morning after he was pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was found guilty of homicide for the death of Jennifer Laude, was freed after spending nearly 6 years in prison.

"Pemberton has successfully been deported," Dana Sandoval, spokesperson of the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration, told ABS-CBN News. The US embassy in Manila also confirmed the departure.

Sandoval said the "military plane" carrying Pemberton, 25, "left at exactly 9:14 this morning" from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

LOOK: An American military plane believed to be carrying US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton prepares for takeoff at NAIA runway as the pardoned homicide convict leaves Manila Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/zSemddiLcg — Michael Joe Delizo (@michael_delizo) September 13, 2020

Pemberton seemed "relaxed" as he was deported, Sandoval told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Surprisingly, wala naman pong naging aberya. Very smooth naman po ang deportation. He was very calm and relaxed," she said.

The US Marine is blacklisted and considered as an "undesirable alien" in the Philippines, she added.

"May he find peace of mind. Hoping he has learned from all these the value of life and dignity regardless of gender and nationality," said Atty. Virgie Suarez, lawyer of Laude's family.

Atty. Virgie Suarez, lawyer of Laude's family on Pemberton's release: May he find peace of mind. Hoping he has learned from all these the value of life and dignity regardless of gender and nationality. — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) September 13, 2020

In its first statement since a local court authorized the early release of Pemberton that preceded his getting pardoned by Duterte, the US embassy said the convicted killer "fulfilled his sentence as ordered by Philippine courts."

Duterte granted the American serviceman executive clemency, saying Pemberton should have been presumed to have exhibited good moral character while imprisoned.

Pemberton served his sentence in a US-guarded facility at Camp Aguinaldo, the Philippine military headquarters in Quezon City.

He had been held there, not at the state penitentiary, as provided by the Philippine-US Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), a military pact that sets out rules for American soldiers to operate in the country.

Under the treaty, the US government holds custody of its servicemen accused of crime in the Philippines.

The President's decision came days after an Olongapo City court ruled that Pemberton was eligible for early release under a law that shortens jail time for good conduct.

The Laude family questioned Pemberton's early release, arguing there was no proof of the American serviceman's good behavior and participation in rehabilitation activities since he was in solitary confinement.

The grant of absolute pardon to Pemberton stirred up protests and criticism on social media, with members of the LGBT community and counsel of the Laude family saying that Duterte had bargained the Filipinos' sovereignty to the US.

During the trial, Pemberton, then 20, said he met Laude, 26, at a disco bar while on shore leave in Olongapo City in October 2014.

They later checked into a motel where Pemberton admitted to choking Laude after he discovered the victim was transgender.

Laude was later found by the motel staff wrapped in a bed sheet, with her head slumped in the toilet bowl.

- with reports from Michael Delizo and Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News