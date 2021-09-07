MANILA - Typhoon Jolina is expected to bring rains over parts of the country until Thursday as more areas, including Metro Manila, were placed under storm warning signals Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 10th storm this year made its first landfall Monday night in the vicinity of Hernani town in Eastern Samar. It again hit land in Almagro, Samar at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, Jolina is expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Sorsogon, Albay, Romblon, and Masbate.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over the southern portion of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas.

The storm was last estimated over the coastal waters of Almagro, Samar as of 7 a.m., moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour while packing maximum winds of 120 kph with gusts of up to 150 kph, according to the weather bureau's 8 a.m. bulletin.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3, which warns of destructive typhoon force winds within 18 hours, was raised over the following areas:

- northern and eastern portions of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

- extreme western portion of Northern Samar

- northern portion of Biliran

- northwestern portion of Samar

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which warns of damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours, was hoisted over:

- Albay

- Sorsogon

- rest of Masbate

- western and southern portions of

Camarines Sur

- western portion of Camarines Norte

- Marinduque

- southern portion of Quezon

- eastern portion of Romblon

- rest of Biliran

- western portion of Northern Samar

- rest of Samar

- northern portion of Leyte

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was raised over:

- Metro Manila

- Catanduanes

- rest of Camarines Sur

- rest of Camarines Norte

- rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

- Laguna

- Cavite

- Batangas

- Rizal

- Bulacan

- rest of Romblon

- Oriental Mindoro

- rest of Northern Samar

- rest of Eastern Samar,

- rest of Leyte

- northern portion of Southern Leyte

- northern portion of Cebu including Camotes and Bantayan Islands

- northeastern portion of Iloilo

- northern portion of Aklan

- northern portion of Capiz

Within the next 12 hours, the typhoon is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Masbate, either in mainland or Ticao Island, PAGASA said.

Afterwards it will move towards Burias Island and the vicinity of Ragay Gulf before making another landfall in the vicinity of southeastern Quezon on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, it added.

Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday, according to the weather bureau.

It added that it was monitoring another weather disturbance expected to enter the PAR by Wednesday, after which it will be named "Kiko," said PAGASA weather forecaster Jun Galang.