Duterte ribs Duque: Let's go on a vacation in Spratlys

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday jokingly invited Health Sec. Francisco Duque III to a vacation, moments after defending the embattled Cabinet member against allegations of graft and illegal practices.

In a public briefing aired around 8:00 pm, Duterte said that "one of these days" he will be going on a vacation with his officials and Duque can pick the location.

"One of these days, magtawag ako ng bakasyon. Bakasyon tayo mga… mamili ka sa lugar, Secretary (Duque). Huwag lang labas sa Pilipinas, dito lang," the President said, drawing laughter from officials.

"Maybe we will visit Spratly. But we will also invite the Americans to come along. We’re going to a sight-seeing tour," he added, referring to the disputed Spratly Islands being claimed by the Philippines, China, and other countries in the region.

Duque earlier in the meeting voiced his frustration for being tagged over alleged anomalous transactions in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

"Nakakatawa ho, I have to express my --- my frustration, sir, I hope you don’t mind. Eh ‘yon ngang mga pumirma eh ni hindi man sila ni-recommend eh. Iyong hindi --- ‘yung mga pumirma, hindi ni-recommend for filing of the cases. Iyong hindi pumirma, ‘yon lang ang idinawit. Parang bakit naman ganun? What heart of injustice, unfairness? And masakit po ‘yan, sir, ‘yung hindi ka nga pumirma ikaw pa iyong idinadawit --- ipinipilit na idawit," he told Duterte.

"Iyon sir, ang hindi ko matanggap lang sa dibdib ko eh."

Senators earlier recommended filing of graft and malversation charges against Duque, resigned PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales, and other executive officers of the insurance agency over alleged anomalies at the state medical insurer. The health secretary was also called to resign.

Duterte however said Duque doesn't need to resign yet because he believes the latter is innocent of the charges.

"Secretary Duque, this is not the right time for you to resign. Hindi pa panahon magresign. (It's not yet the time to resign.) I have heard stories about you that you are going to resign. I have full trust in you," he said.

Earlier this year, the President rejected calls of senators and other officials demanding the resignation of Duque over his supposed failure to lead the country against the COVID-19 pandemic.