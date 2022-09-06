Mandaue City no longer keen on relaxing face mask rule

The city of Mandaue is no longer interested in relaxing its face mask rule, Mayor Jonas Cortes confirmed.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor said they will keep the status quo after Cebu City’s executive order drew flak from national officials.

The Mayor through his executive secretary, Atty. Edu Ibanez, issued a statement last August 31, saying that he is open to follow Cebu City’s move to make the use of face mask non-obligatory.

Cortes, however, said he has changed his mind.

“We cannot afford to gamble or take chances and per our health board, we must be compliant in our ordinance,” said Cortes.

However, the Mayor is open if his council lifts, repeals, or amends the existing face mask ordinance that they have.

Mandaue City Ordinance No. 15 - 2020 - 1531, states that the non-wearing of face masks including its improper wearing is punishable with a P5,000 penalty.

Both the Philippine National Police and some personnel of the local government unit are still tasked to implement this ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said COVID-19 infections in Central Visayas have decreased.

From August 28 to September 3 this year, the department logged 488 new cases over the region. The average daily rate is now only at 70.



Out of the new cases, only 4 were critical.