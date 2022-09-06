Courtesy of Cebu City PIO/Ruel Rosello

MANILA — An infectious diseases expert on Tuesday opposed Cebu City's decision to make masking optional until the end of the year.

According to Dr. Rontgene Solante, it is not yet time to lift the mask mandate due to the continuing COVID-19 transmission and the country’s low booster uptake.

"I'm not in favor of lifting or 'yung optional na lang ang pagsuot ng mask sa outdoor," he said in a televised briefing.

(I'm not in favor of lifting or making the wearing of masks just optional outdoors.)

Solante described the move as "dangerous". He also noted that mobility restrictions had been lifted and people are allowed to leave their homes.

"If there is a policy na magiging last na nating tanggalin, [it] will always be the health protocol, kasama na diyan ang pagsuot ng face mask, whether it's outdoor or indoor," he said.

(If there is a policy that will be the last to be removed, it will always be the health protocol, that includes the wearing of face mask.)

Solante said relaxing the mask rule might send a message to the public that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and they could disregard health standards. He is also concerned this would affect the country's efforts in increasing the booster coverage.

"Hindi puwedeng ganun kasi we experience still more cases na nakita natin sa mga hospitals ngayon na mga vulnerable population," he said.

Solante urged local government units to coordinate with the Department of Health and local experts before implementing "drastic" policies on public health.

But he hoped Cebu City's decision of putting its relaxed mask rule under a trial period would be "successful".

"Hindi magiging, in terms of, walang apektado na mga seryosong COVID-19 doon sa vulnerable population," he said.

(We hope it will be successful in terms of no one will be affected by serious COVID-19 in the vulnerable population.)

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News