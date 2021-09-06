Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Umaalma ang ilang eksperto sa planong pagpapatupad lamang ng granular lockdowns sa Metro Manila kasabay ng paglipat nito sa general community quarantine sa Martes.

Sa tantiya ng OCTA Research Group, posibleng umabot pa ng 25,000 ang bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 araw-araw kung palalawigin pa ang modified enhanced community quarantine sa lugar.

Pero hindi pa tukoy ang magiging epekto kapag granular lockdown na lang ang ipapatupad.

Posible umanong mabaliktad ang pagbaba ng kaso kapag hindi maayos ang pagpapatupad ng granular lockdown.

"When we were having a surge back in March, they imposed granular lockdowns in Pasay City and they locked down a lot of barangays in Pasay City but it was not able to contain the surge. And we had to go to ECQ to contain the surge eventually," ani OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

Duda rin si Dra. Maricar Limpin, presidente ng Philippine College of Physicians, lalo na kung punuan muli ang mga ICU bed ng mga ospital.

Ang isa ring ikinababahala ni Limpin ay ang pagpapatupad nito. Halimbawa aniya kung papayagang lumiban sa trabaho ang mga trabahador na sakop ng mga lugar na nasa granular lockdown.

"Will the workplaces be able to understand their absence? Because it’s open, the industry is open. This actually makes it quite difficult for people to really follow the lockdown. They will still go out because they want to be assured that they will still continue to have work. That is very important," ani Limpin.

Tingin din ng mga eksperto na hindi uubra ang ano mang hakbang kung wala pa ring maayos na COVID-19 testing, contact tracing at border control.

"The reason we're having a surge that was getting out of hand because we were not contact tracing these people, that's why they were infecting more and more people. And we were not testing enough. right now our positivity rate is very high," ani David.

Nitong Lunes ay pumalo sa 28.8 porsiyento ang positivity rate ng bansa.

Inalis din nitong weekend ang flight bans sa ilang bansa.

-- Ulat ni Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News