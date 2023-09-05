MANILA - The Quezon City Police District said Tuesday it relieved six of its officers from their posts over a road rage incident in the city that went viral on social media last month.

The QCPD said in a statement this is to "give way to a fair and impartial investigation being conducted and to determine possible lapses in handling the investigation" into the incident.

According to the police district, three officers from Galas Police Station and three others from from the District Traffic Enforcement Unit were relieved.

Wilfredo Gonzales, a former cop, was caught on video getting off a red sedan to confront and hit a cyclist in the head before cocking a gun at him near Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City.

The Land Transportation Office issued a show cause order against him and he would later surrender to QCPD, where he previously served as a police officer.

Gonzales, who had 20 years in service as a cop before his retirement in 2016, was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2017 due to grave misconduct after he also whipped out a gun during an altercation.

Late last week, QCPD Director Nicolas Torre III stepped down from his post after holding a press conference with Gonzales.

Lawyer Raymond Fortun, meanwhile, filed a case against 3 personnel of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) over their alleged failure to protect the cyclist who figured in a viral altercation with a gun-toting former policeman.

