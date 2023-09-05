DOJ says to inspect sellers' compliance to rice price ceiling

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Justice said it would inspect sellers' compliance to the rice price ceiling set by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“Nagbubuo na kami ng teams na iikot sa mga merkado upang tingnan ag mga pangyayari sa ating mga merkado at ginagawan na namin ng pag-aaral ang mga pwedeng ipataw na kaso sa mga hindi tatalima sa mga nais naming ipatupad na rules tungkol dito sa price ceiling,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

“Ang pinakamabigat diyan syempre economic sabotage, hindi siya bailable, profiteering and other crimes,” he added.

(We are forming teams that will inspect markets and we are studying the cases that could be filed to those who will violate the price ceiling. The most serious case is economic sabotage, which is non-bailable, as well as profiteering and other crimes.)

Remulla warned that price manipulators, hoarders, and others engaged in illegal activities would face legal consequences.

“Meron tayong batas na pinagbabawal ang mga ganitong pagkilos na hindi dapat ginagawa sa taumbayan at kung ito talaga ay ipipilit na gawin ay ang batas po ang kanilang makakaharap,” Remulla said.



(We have laws prohibiting these activities and if they insist on doing that, they would have to face the penalties.)