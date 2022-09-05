Department of Education secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City on August 17, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Monday met with heads of the security sector to discuss the country's "peace and order situation."

Officials from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd) were also present at meeting at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig, which sought ways on how to maintain "the security of our country until [President Ferdinand] Marcos [Jr.] comes back from his state visits."

The meeting was organized to "strengthen existing coordination and enhance inter-agency cooperation on issues concerning our national security and the country's development", along with collaboration and coordination between OVP and DepEd to further support the Office of the President, said Duterte.

"As the caretaker, may I reiterate the Marcos administration's direction towards aggressively programs and projects that will address social inequities and further propel the country's progress post-pandemic," said Duterte, who was named officer-in-charge of the Office of the President and the executive department as Marcos travels to Indonesia and Singapore this week for his first state visits as President.

Duterte said there was "no terror threat" discussed, but declared "no mercy" against criminals and terrorists.

"Our policy against criminals and terrorists and those that support and espouse their ideologies of violence should be hardlined. We should show no mercy to criminals and terrorists. The Philippines will only be able to truly recover and rebuild post-pandemic, and meaningfully stand with honor and pride as a nation if we successfully address the threats to security," she said.

Officials also discussed the proposed return of mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

"Napag-usapan din po ang ROTC and ideas were exchanged with regard to ROTC. Not just in basic education, but in higher education. Ano po iyong mga ways forward namin to give meat doon sa declaration ng ating Pangulo na ibalik ang ROTC as a mandatory requirement for citizens," Duterte explained.

She added there was no specific marching orders given to heads of the security sector, but they "reassured each other that the Office of the President, the Office of the Vice President, and the entire government is behind all of them" to fight "terrorism."

The Vice President thanked heads and members of the security sector for their "professionalism, integrity, commitment, and undying love of our country, and the Filipino people."

Among the confirmed attendees were Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Chief Allan Iral, and Philippine National Police Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Jose Chiquito Malayo.

Other officials include Bureau of Fire Protection Chief Louie Puracan, Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Artemio Abu, Philippine Air Force Acting Commanding General Maj. Gen. Arthur Cordura, and Philippine Navy Vice Commander Caesar Bernard Valencia.