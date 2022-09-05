Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (2-L) and his wife Louise Araneta-Marcos (L) smile with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-R) and wife Iriana Joko Widodo (R) during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, 05 September 2022. Marcos Jr. visits Indonesia for his first foreign trip since taking office in June to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries as well as joint defence and counter-terrorism work. Achmad Ibrahim, EPA-EFE/Pool

BOGOR, Indonesia — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the importance of partnerships between nations in achieving a post-pandemic recovery when he met here Monday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"It is significant that I chose Indonesia, Jakarta, to be my first visit of my presidency... for many reasons. One of those is that we are close in terms of not only geographical locations, but... in terms of culture..., in terms of ethnicity," Marcos, flanked by other Philippine officials, told Widodo during their meeting at the Istana Bogor (Bogor Palace).

"And I think that it is going to be the strong partnerships that we will make, as we slowly come out of the pandemic economy, is what is going to lead us to success," he added.

"That is why we go once again to our friends and to our partners around the world, especially in the region, especially together with what we spoke about, the ASEAN member countries and the common concerns that we share. So again, it's those partnerships I believe that will keep the stability of all of our plans and what we are hoping to do in the next few years."

Marcos noted that the Philippines and Indonesia have already been trading for thousands of years.

The Philippine leader arrived Sunday in Indonesia for his first state visit since assuming power on June 30. He will depart Tuesday, for Singapore before heading home the day after.

Marcos thanked Widodo for inviting him for a state visit.



“I would like to thank your government for your kind invitation. Although it is the first time I have been to Jakarta, we look around and it feels like home,” he said.



“You have welcomed us so warmly and we have felt the willingness of Indonesia to strengthen the partnership,” he added.

FIRST MEETING



Marcos was welcomed with state honors at the Istana Bogor, the seat of power in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.



Indonesian First Lady Iriana Widodo handed flowers to Philippine First Lady Liza Marcos before escorting the former inside the Palace.



Indonesian military personnel donning traditional costumes also conducted a military parade to welcome Marcos and his delegation. A 21-gun salute was held while the two countries’ national anthems were played.



Marcos was introduced to Widodo’s Cabinet, while the Indonesian leader also greeted Marcos’ official delegation, namely: House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, First son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos and Defense Secretary Jose Faustino Jr.



Marcos and his wife signed Istana Bogor’s guestbook before proceeding to the veranda where they praised Widodo for the vast greenery and lawn within the Indonesian Palace.



“There is a lot of oxygen here,” Widodo told Marcos in jest.



The two Southeast Asian presidents and their wives walked to a nearby lawn where Marcos planted a pohon kayu ulin, a rare timber tree found in the eastern parts of Southeast Asia.



It is a tradition for heads of state who visit Istana Bogor to plant trees within the Palace grounds. Other heads of states who have planted trees here include those from Japan, China, Germany, Australia and East Timor.

