JAKARTA, Indonesia - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) “continues to look for solutions” to help Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina death row convict in Indonesia, a Palace official said on Monday.

Veloso’s case was tackled during a meeting between DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo and his Indonesian counterpart, according to Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

“They’re very sensitive issues. As you know, it is a public matter that she has been convicted,” she said.

“But our DFA continues to look for solutions,” she added.

Cruz-Angeles said she has yet to find out if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. raised Veloso’s issue during his closed-door meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“The President wants us to speak with one voice and in matters of international relations or even in relation to the status of Filipinos working abroad and possibly in conflict with the law,” she said.

“Then these matters, which may have an effect on our international relations, must be coursed first for its messaging with the DFA,” she added.

But Cruz-Angeles clarified that the DFA would not be in charge of “any decision making” when it comes to Veloso’s case.

“It might be erroneously reported that the Department of Migrant Workers defers any decision making. They’re co-equal,” she said.

“But it is the DFA who must transmit that, both to the department secretaries and to the public,” she said.

Veloso was convicted for drug trafficking in 2010, after Indonesian authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin sewn in her luggage.

The Filipina, who was not given a proper interpreter, told the court that her luggage came from her recruiters.

Veloso was supposed to be executed via firing squad in 2015 but got a last minute reprieve after her recruiters surrendered in the Philippines.