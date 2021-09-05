Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Negros Occidental

Courtesy PHIVOLCS

MANILA - A magnitude 4.9 quake rocked Negros Occidental Sunday afternoon, the state seismology bureau said.

The quake’s epicenter was traced 55 kilometers northwest of Sipalay City in Negros Occidental province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It was tectonic in origin and has a depth of focus of 18 kilometers.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity II- Bago City, Negros Occidental

Intensity I - La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

No damage nor aftershocks were expected due to the earthquake, Phivolcs said.