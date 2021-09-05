Home  >  News

Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Negros Occidental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2021 06:19 PM

Courtesy PHIVOLCS
Courtesy PHIVOLCS

MANILA - A magnitude 4.9 quake rocked Negros Occidental Sunday afternoon, the state seismology bureau said. 

The quake’s epicenter was traced 55 kilometers northwest of Sipalay City in Negros Occidental province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It was tectonic in origin and has a depth of focus of 18 kilometers.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity II- Bago City, Negros Occidental
Intensity I - La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

No damage nor aftershocks were expected due to the earthquake, Phivolcs said.

Read More:  Phivolcs   earthquake   Negros Occidental   Sipalay City   Sipalay City earthquake  