Pasay City to use QR code for COVID-19 contact tracing

MANILA - The Pasay City government will be using Quick Response (QR) code technology for COVID-19 contact-tracing, Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said Saturday.

During a meeting with members of the national government’s Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) team, Calixto-Rubiano said she would push for an ordinance to require all establishments in the city to use the Pasay QR Code COVID-19 Tracer App.

“Some weeks ago, we launched our Contact Tracing Command Center to systematize and boost our efforts in gathering information about contacts or people that may have come in contact with COVID-19 patients,” Calixto-Rubiano said.

“Then, we unveiled our Contact Tracing App, which is an advanced digital contact tracing technology with case investigation, COVID-19 testing result, clinical information and quarantine management all-in-one.

“We even demonstrated the use of this app to our Contact Tracing czar, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong during his recent visit to Pasay City Hall.”

The Pasay QR Code COVID-19 Tracer App was designed to provide real-time update to the city’s Command Tracing Command Center whenever an individual enters an establishment.

Those using the app and who have filled out the Contact Tracing Form will not be required to fill out anymore forms when they enter an establishment.