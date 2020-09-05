PAGASA: Typhoon Kristine to exit PAR Saturday night

MANILA - Typhoon Kristine has slightly weakened and is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Saturday night and may not affect the weather in the country, the state weather bureau said.

A severe weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m. Saturday said Kristine was last spotted at 1,080 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

Kristine is moving northwestward at 15 kph and is unlikely to directly affect weather conditions in the country throughout the forecast period.

But the weather disturbance will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, prompting PAGASA to issue a gale warning.

Sea travel in these areas is risky as waves as high as 4.5 meters is expected.

The 11th typhoon to enter the Philippines is forecast to head towards the sea off the west coast of Kyushu in Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

PAGASA said it was also possible that the typhoon would intensify to 195 to 205 kph in the next 24 to 36 hours.

No tropical cyclone wind signal was hoisted for this typhoon.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.