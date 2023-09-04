President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leaves for Jakarta, Indonesia on Sepember 4, 2023 to participate in the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from Sept. 5 to 7, 2023. Alfred Frias, NIB-PNA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday afternoon for the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits, which will run from September 5 to 7, 2023.

In his departure speech at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, Marcos said that he plans to advance Philippine priorities in ASEAN during the Summit.

Among those priorities, he said, are "promoting a rules-based international order — including in the South China Sea", as well as food security and climate justice.

Marcos said the Philippines will also advocate the development of the digital and creative economies, the protection of migrant workers in crisis situations, and combating trafficking in persons.

He will also work with other member states to address not only the “complex challenges facing the region but also in pursuing opportunities for ASEAN as an epicentrum of growth.”

Marcos said the series of meetings is “a strategic opportunity for ASEAN to deepen its robust partnership with Australia, Canada, India, China, Japan, Korea, the US, and the United Nations.”

“We will foster cooperation with these countries in areas such as trade and investment, climate action, food security, clean energy, and maritime cooperation,” he said.

ASEAN Plus Three, East Asia Summit

Marcos said he will also participate in the ASEAN Plus Three Summit — with China, Japan and South Korea — and the East Asia Summit while in Jakarta.

The East Asia Summit includes ASEAN members as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the US, and Russia.

Marcos said participants will discuss “developments in the South China Sea, the situation in Myanmar and the conflict in Ukraine as well as on other major power rivalries.”

The President will also meet with the Philippines’ bilateral partners on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, where he will “advance cooperation that will benefit the country’s national priorities.”

“As a founding member, ASEAN has always been closely intertwined with Philippine foreign policy. My administration will continue to ensure that our constructive engagements with ASEAN, our dialogue partners and stakeholders, serve our national interest and the wellbeing of the Filipino people.”