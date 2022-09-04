Marcos Jr. leaves for Indonesia for first state visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a speech prior to his departure for his first state visits to Indonesia and Singapore at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 on September 4, 2022. RTVM screengrab



MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. left the country on Sunday for his first state visits to the Republic of Indonesia and Singapore.

Marcos, along with Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and other members of his Cabinet, departed for the Indonesian capital of Jakarta at around 10 a.m.

Vice President Sara Duterte, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, among other officials, were at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 to attend the departure ceremony.

In his speech before his flight, Marcos said his state visits to "our immediate neighbors" will "reaffirm our ties with fellow archipelagic nations."

“This is to once again put the Philippines in a position where we have strong alliances and strong partnerships which are necessary for us to come out of the post-pandemic economy," he said.

“In other words, ako’y mangangapitbahay para sa ating bansa at para sa ating ekonomiya,” he added.

Marcos will stay in Indonesia until Tuesday, and then travel to Singapore through Wednesday.

"My state visits to our ASEAN neighbors will seek to harness the potential of our vibrant trade and investment relations. As such, an economic briefing, business forums, and meetings have been organized to proactively create and attract more investments and buyers for our exports in order to accelerate the post-pandemic growth of our economy," he said.

When he comes back to the Philippines from both state visits, Marcos said he expects to bring "a harvest of business deals" that will "further strengthen our economic ties with both Indonesia and Singapore."

During his visit to Indonesia, Marcos is expected to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, with whom he will be witnessing the signing of agreements on the areas of defense and culture.

A “comprehensive Plan of Action” charting the two countries’ bilateral priorities in the next 5 years is also expected to be signed during Marcos’ visit there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had said.

He is also expected to discuss with Widodo the case of Mary Jane Veloso, who has been detained in Indonesia for more than a decade since being arrested for alleged heroin smuggling in 2010.

Veloso was scheduled to be executed by firing squad in April 2015, but was granted a last-minute reprieve so she could testify against her alleged human trafficker.

Before leaving for Indonesia, Marcos had been “apprised” about Philippine-Indonesian relations, Malacañang said last Tuesday.

Marcos also said that he is expected to meet with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after his visit to Indonesia.

He is set to meet the Filipino community in both countries, along with a roundtable meeting with Indonesia's business sector.

— with reports from Katrina Domingo and Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

