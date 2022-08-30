Marcos preps for Indonesia state visit

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is being “apprised” about Philippine-Indonesian relations as part of his first state visit next week, Malacañang said Tuesday.



“Kasama na po sa kahit anong state visit ang ina-apprise ng ating Pangulo tungkol sa ibang bansa, kung anong issues na hinaharap dito,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference when asked how the President was preparing for his first overseas trip as head of state.

(Part of any state visit is to apprise the President about the affairs of other countries and the issues they are facing.)



“Nothing more than the usual na hinaharap natin bukod doon sa specific issues relating to our foreign relations,” she said.

(Nothing more than the usual issues that we face, aside from the specific ones relating to our foreign relations.)



When asked about Marcos’ agenda in his 3-day state visit to Indonesia, Cruz-Angeles said: “We will announce the agenda [soon].”



Marcos is expected to fly to Jakarta to meet Indonesia President Joko Widodo next week.

Among issues expected to be raised during Marcos’ trip is the status of overseas Filipina worker Mary Jane Veloso, who has been imprisoned in Indonesia for 12 years after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.



Veloso, who used to be a garbage picker in Nueva Ecija, pleaded her innocence, telling Indonesian courts that her recruiters were the ones who stashed the illegal drugs in her luggage without her knowledge.



She was supposed to be executed by firing squad in Indonesia in April 2015, but she was granted a last-minute stay of execution after the Philippines argued that the Filipina could provide valuable testimony against human and drug traffickers.

Then-President Benigno Aquino III personally talked to Widodo to plead on Veloso's case and grant her clemency at the sidelines of a summit that year.

