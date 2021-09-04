Watch more on iWantTFC

Inaprubahan na ng Inter-Agency Task Force ang pagpapatupad ng mga granular lockdown sa Kamaynilaan, ayon kay Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Inaasahang ipapatupad ang granular lockdown sa Miyerkoles.

"(The) lockdown will be limited to few and small specific areas with high transmissions; but other areas will allow some more sector openings and capacity so that more jobs can be brought back," aniya sa text message sa ABS-CBN News.

Maglalabas aniya sila ng mga karagdagang detalye ukol dito, at inaasahang iaanunsiyo ito ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque sa Setyembre 7, huling araw ng modified ECQ sa lugar.

“I will let Spokesman Harry, as our spokesman, to properly disclose and explain the guidelines which are being finalized and will be issued asap before September 7,” ani Lopez.

Sa hiwalay pang mensahe, sabi naman ni Roque na hinihintay pa ang pag-apruba ni Duterte sa hirit ng IATF.

—May mga ulat ni Jeffrey Hernaez at Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News