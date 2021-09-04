IATF approves granular lockdowns in NCR, says DTI chief

The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved the enforcement of granular lockdowns in Metro Manila, according to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The granular lockdown is expected to be enforced starting Wednesday.

"(The) lockdown will be limited to few and small specific areas with high transmissions; but other areas will allow some more sector openings and capacity so that more jobs can be brought back," Lopez said in a message to ABS-CBN News' Jeffrey Hernaez.

Lopez said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque will announce the details.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News' Pia Gutierrez, Roque said the granular lockdown is awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte's approval.

“I will let Spokesman Harry, as our spokesman, to properly disclose and explain the guidelines which are being finalized and will be issued asap before September 7,” he said.

The IATF earlier said it is considering widening the scope of areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) after projections were made that daily cases could reach 25,000 to 30,000.