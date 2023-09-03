Residents in flooded Bulacan communities contract athlete's foot

MANILA -- Some residents in Bulacan affected by floods due to high tide have already contracted athlete’s foot -- locally called “alipunga” -- due to prolonged exposure to floodwaters.

In Barangay Sto. Rosario, Malolos City, some residents who have contracted athlete’s foot still wade through floodwaters, like Ramon Tolentino who has been suffering severe athlete’s foot since Saturday.

"Makati 'yan, masakit sa gabi, hindi ka patutulugin,” he said.

Grade 11 student Jericho Macaisa has also contracted alipunga. However, he said he cannot avoid wading through the flood as he goes to school.

"Nagkakasugat na po, mahirap na lusong ng lusong nagkaka-alipunga," he said.

Residents in Sto. Rosario village said they have been reeling from the effects of floods during high tide and strong rains for a long time.

Businesses like apartment rentals are also affected, according to resident Ricky Lo.

"Parang namamatay ang araw namin, hindi kami makapaghanap buhay, naaawa kami sa estudyante, papasok silasa school nababasa ang paa nila. Ang nagnenegosyo dito ng apartment, nawala ang mga nag-uupa,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Personnel of Malolos Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office inspected areas mostly affected by flood caused by high tide.

The flood level was lower compared Saturday, according to Malolos MDRRMO.

In Hagonoy, Bulacan, some residents have also contracted athlete’s foot like Mark Justice.

He wades through the floods daily, as he help in transporting the residents outside the flooded subdivision in Sto. Nino village.

"Nilalagyan ko po ng langis 'pag gabi para mawala ang sakit,” he said.

In Sto. Nino village, mothers of school children who have classes are worried should floodwaters remain high. No suspension of classes on Monday has been implemented yet in flooded areas in Bulacan.

"Mahirap kasi baha po. Hindi ko alam kung may papasok na tricycle na mataas, pagwala binubuhat namin ang mga bata,” Gracia Roque said.

Aside from Hagonoy and Malolos, some areas in Calumpit, Paombong, Obando and Bulakan, Bulacan have been affected by high tide, according to Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Despite this, the PDRRMO has not monitored damage to agriculture and infrastructures, but minimal damage to fish pens is possible according to the PDRRMO.

Flooding induced by high tide was experienced in Bulacan, since August 28. PDRRMO said this might last until September 4.

