NUPL urges swift probe on lawyer's ambush in Cebu

Courtesy of Erwinrommel Heyrosa

MANILA — The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) on Saturday urged authorities to conduct a swift investigation on the ambush against a lawyer and her son in Mandaue, Cebu City this week.

NUPL said the attempt on the lives of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son in Cebu City on September 1, 2022 "underscores the continuing aggression against lawyers and legal professionals."

The situation, the group said, was aggravated by the "culture of impunity" and the failure of previous administrations to respond to threats and attacks against individuals.

"NUPL calls for the prompt and effective investigation on the attempt on the lives of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son in Cebu City," the statement read.

"We call on the authorities: Can we have peace of mind and simply just go to court, our offices and our homes without fear of being the next victim?" it added.

The NUPL cited the Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, which obligates governments to guarantee the lawyers' protection from intimidations, hindrances, harassments or improper interference.

The United Nations instrument also compels governments to "provide adequate safeguards 'where the security of lawyers is threatened as a result of discharging their functions.'"

NUPL also called on the Supreme Court to also conduct a "prompt, effective, thorough, competent and impartial independent investigation" on this and support fact-finding missions of the UN and non-government organizations.

RELATED VIDEO