Lawyer, son ambushed in Mandaue

Courtesy of Erwinrommel Heyrosa

A lawyer was ambushed along with her son in Mandaue City on Thursday night.

According to authorities, Atty. Karen Quinanola-Gonzales was inside her car with her son at Hernan Cortes St. past 10 p.m. when they were shot at by still unknown assailants.

They were brought immediately to the hospital for medical attention. As of writing, their conditions are unclear.

The Mandaue City Police has launched an investigation into the incident and has yet to disclose details of the attack.

Quinanola-Gonzales reportedly works for the Cebu Port Authority.—Report from Annie Perez

