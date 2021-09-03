MANILA—Six senators recorded perfect attendance during the first and second session of 18th Congress, a document from the chamber has showed.
Senators Franklin Drilon, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Vicente Sotto III, Joel Villanueva, and Juan Miguel Zubiri were present for all plenary sessions from from July 22, 2019 to Sept.1, 2021, according to records from the upper House.
"I’m accountable to those who trusted me with my position. Therefore, it’s incumbent upon me to work diligently come hell or high water," Sotto said in a statement.
The first regular session of the 18th Congress had 67 sessions and ran from July 22, 2019 to June 4, 2020 while the second regular session, covering July 27, 2020 to June 3, 2021, had 69 sessions.
The third regular session, which ran from July 26, 2021 to Aug. 25, 2021, has so far conducted 8 sessions.
Among those who have missed regular sessions via mere absence or sick leave during the more than 2-year stretch of the 18th Congress are:
- Sen. Manny Pacquiao with 10 absences and 2 sick leaves
- Sen. Francis Pangilinan with 6 absences and 2 sick leaves
- Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III with 4 absences
- Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa with 4 sick leaves
Below are the breakdown of the senators’ attendance, divided during the 3 regular sessions of the Senate:
FIRST REGULAR SESSION OF THE 18TH CONGRESS
Total number of roll calls: 67
ABSENT:
2 - Sen. Pia Cayetano
1- Sen. Panfilo Lacson
1 - Sen. Imee Marcos
2 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao
4 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan
4 - Sen. Koko Pimentel
2 - Sen. Grace Poe
2 - Sen. Ralph Recto
1 - Sen. Francis Tolentino
2 - Sen. Cynthia Villar
SICK LEAVE:
1 - Sen. Pia Cayetano
2 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao
2 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan
OFFICIAL MISSION:
1- Sen. Sonny Angara (LOCAL)
1- Sen. Pia Cayetano (LOCAL)
1- Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go (ABROAD)
1- Sen. Richard Gordon (ABROAD)
2 - Sen. Lito Lapid (LOCAL)
4 - Sen. Lito Lapid (ABROAD)
1 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao (LOCAL)
3 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan (LOCAL)
1 - Sen. Ramon Revilla, Jr. (LOCAL)
3 - Sen. Ramon Revilla, Jr. (ABROAD)
PERFECT ATTENDANCE:
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa
Sen. Franklin Drilon
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
Sen. Risa Hontiveros
Sen. Vicente Sotto III
Sen. Joel Villanueva
Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri
SECOND REGULAR SESSION OF THE 18TH CONGRESS
Total number of roll calls: 69
ABSENT:
2 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan
2- Sen. Ralph Recto
SICK LEAVE:
4 - Sen. Ronald dela Rosa
OFFICIAL MISSION:
1 - Sen. Richard Gordon
PERFECT ATTENDANCE:
Sen. Sonny Angara
Sen. Nancy Binay
Sen. Pia Cayetano
Sen. Franklin Drilon
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go
Sen. Risa Hontiveros
Sen. Panfilo Lacson
Sen. Lito Lapid
Sen. Imee Marcos
Sen. Manny Pacquiao
Sen. Koko Pimentel
Sen. Grace Poe
Sen. Ramon Revilla
Sen. Tito Sotto III
Sen. Francis Tolentino
Sen. Joel Villanueva
Sen. Cynthia Villar
Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri
THIRD REGULAR SESSION OF THE 18TH CONGRESS
ABSENT:
8 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao
SICK LEAVE:
2 - Sen. Richard Gordon
