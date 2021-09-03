Senators arrive at the session hall wearing face masks for the hybrid opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 27, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA—Six senators recorded perfect attendance during the first and second session of 18th Congress, a document from the chamber has showed.

Senators Franklin Drilon, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Vicente Sotto III, Joel Villanueva, and Juan Miguel Zubiri were present for all plenary sessions from from July 22, 2019 to Sept.1, 2021, according to records from the upper House.

"I’m accountable to those who trusted me with my position. Therefore, it’s incumbent upon me to work diligently come hell or high water," Sotto said in a statement.

The first regular session of the 18th Congress had 67 sessions and ran from July 22, 2019 to June 4, 2020 while the second regular session, covering July 27, 2020 to June 3, 2021, had 69 sessions.

The third regular session, which ran from July 26, 2021 to Aug. 25, 2021, has so far conducted 8 sessions.

Among those who have missed regular sessions via mere absence or sick leave during the more than 2-year stretch of the 18th Congress are:

Sen. Manny Pacquiao with 10 absences and 2 sick leaves

Sen. Francis Pangilinan with 6 absences and 2 sick leaves

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III with 4 absences

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa with 4 sick leaves

Below are the breakdown of the senators’ attendance, divided during the 3 regular sessions of the Senate:

FIRST REGULAR SESSION OF THE 18TH CONGRESS

Total number of roll calls: 67



ABSENT:

2 - Sen. Pia Cayetano

1- Sen. Panfilo Lacson

1 - Sen. Imee Marcos

2 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao

4 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan

4 - Sen. Koko Pimentel

2 - Sen. Grace Poe

2 - Sen. Ralph Recto

1 - Sen. Francis Tolentino

2 - Sen. Cynthia Villar



SICK LEAVE:



1 - Sen. Pia Cayetano

2 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao

2 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan



OFFICIAL MISSION:



1- Sen. Sonny Angara (LOCAL)

1- Sen. Pia Cayetano (LOCAL)

1- Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go (ABROAD)

1- Sen. Richard Gordon (ABROAD)

2 - Sen. Lito Lapid (LOCAL)

4 - Sen. Lito Lapid (ABROAD)

1 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao (LOCAL)

3 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan (LOCAL)

1 - Sen. Ramon Revilla, Jr. (LOCAL)

3 - Sen. Ramon Revilla, Jr. (ABROAD)



PERFECT ATTENDANCE:



Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa

Sen. Franklin Drilon

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Sen. Vicente Sotto III

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri



SECOND REGULAR SESSION OF THE 18TH CONGRESS

Total number of roll calls: 69



ABSENT:



2 - Sen. Francis Pangilinan

2- Sen. Ralph Recto



SICK LEAVE:



4 - Sen. Ronald dela Rosa



OFFICIAL MISSION:



1 - Sen. Richard Gordon



PERFECT ATTENDANCE:



Sen. Sonny Angara

Sen. Nancy Binay

Sen. Pia Cayetano

Sen. Franklin Drilon

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Sen. Panfilo Lacson

Sen. Lito Lapid

Sen. Imee Marcos

Sen. Manny Pacquiao

Sen. Koko Pimentel

Sen. Grace Poe

Sen. Ramon Revilla

Sen. Tito Sotto III

Sen. Francis Tolentino

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sen. Cynthia Villar

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri

THIRD REGULAR SESSION OF THE 18TH CONGRESS



ABSENT:



8 - Sen. Manny Pacquiao



SICK LEAVE:



2 - Sen. Richard Gordon

FROM THE ARCHIVES