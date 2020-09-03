Release of convicted US Marine Pemberton 'on hold': BuCor

MANILA - The release of convicted killer US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton from prison is "on hold" as authorities await the resolution of the appeal from Jennifer Laude's family, the Bureau of Corrections said Thursday.

An Olongapo City court, in a decision Tuesday, ordered the release of Pemberton after finding he has served beyond his 10-year prison sentence under the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) rule.

The bureau said it "respects the court processes and will wait for the resolution of filed motion for reconsideration."

“The normal release process is on hold. Pemberton remains under custody of BuCor at its extension facility in Camp Aguinaldo (in Quezon City)," it said.

Pemberton was sentenced to 6 to 10 years in prison for homicide over his killing of Laude at an Olongapo City motel on Oct. 11, 2014.

--Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News



