House panel OKs proposed 'Marawi Siege Compensation Act'

Photo shows the extent of damage in the area of Mapandi going to Lilod in Marawi City due to the five-month firefight between state troops and Maute terrorists in 2017. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The House Committee on Disaster Resilience, chaired by Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez (4th District, Leyte), on Thursday approved the proposed "Marawi Siege Compensation Act".

The measure seeks to provide monetary reparation for the destruction of residential houses, commercial buildings, and other properties in Marawi City, as well as in affected areas in Lanao del Sur during the 5-month siege in 2017.

Responding to the presence of Islamic State-linked militants in Marawi City on May 23, 2017, government forces launched massive offensives while Martial Law was declared in the entire Mindanao. The war left at least 1,000 people killed, including terrorists, soldiers and civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The approved bill will be submitted to the whole House for its action.

Lanao del Sur Rep. Khalid Dimaporo said he hopes both legislative chambers will pass the measure into law this year.

The panel resumed its inquiry on the status of the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program.

Torres-Gomez urged Task Force Bangon Marawi to craft a master list which could help determine the actual number of internally displaced persons (IDP) and identify the qualified beneficiaries of its housing component.

She underscored its importance to ensure availability of sufficient shelters for IDPs, especially from the most affected area.

