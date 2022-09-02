A member of the Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Command of the Philippine Coast Guard takes part in an anti-piracy drill aboard a coast guard ship at the international port in Manila on Sept. 2, 2022. Ted Aljibe, AFP

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday said its 2-day maritime drills with the United States Coast Guard would focus on search and rescue, and would not be a show of force.



PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo said the search and rescue exercise (SAREX) was not meant to intimidate other countries, especially China.

The PCG’s main functions include safety and humanitarian assistance, he added.

"Ito ay normal na trabaho ng PCG at ‘yan ay gagawin natin sinuman ang ka-exercise natin. Kahit China at Japan ginagawa natin ito dati,” Balilo told reporters.

(This is a normal task of the PCG, and we would do the same with other countries. Even China and Japan did it before.)

"Basta SAREX, hindi ito pagmumulan ng isyu sa lahat ng mga bansang nandyan sa WPS (West Philippine Sea),” added the official.

(As long as it's SAREX, it will not spark any issue with countries involved in the WPS.)

The exercise, which will be conducted in the West Philippine Sea near Zambales on Sept. 2 and 3, aims to enhance the interoperability of Manila and its longtime defense ally Washington.

Around 250 personnel from the US Coast Guard and 150 from the PCG will participate in the drills.

The USCG will be represented by its vessel Cutter Midgett (WMSL-757), while the PCG will deploy vessels BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), and Cessna Caravan 208 aircraft.

"Mahalaga na sinasanay natin ang ating mga tauhan at kasama na diyan ang ugnayan at interoperability sa ibang bansa sakaling dumating ang pagkakataon na pwede tayong magtulungan. At least hindi na magkakaroon ng miscommunication at miscalibration sa ating pagkilos," Balilo said.

(It's important that we train our personnel, including coordination and interoperability with other countries. In case the need to cooperate arises, at least we'll avoid miscommunication and miscalibration in our moves.)

“Kinukuha rin natin ang best practices na pwede natin matutuhan from them, ganundin sila sa atin.”

(We're also getting best practices that we can learn from them, it's the same for them.)

The PCG will also conduct anti-piracy exercises.

The United States and Philippine coast guards conducted SAREX in 2019 and 2020. The PCG also held similar drills with China, Japan, and Indonesia.

RELATED VIDEO