RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Almost P600 million in government funds have been placed on standby for the country's response to typhoon Henry, the state disaster monitoring agency said on Friday.

Authorities also prepositioned at least 500,000 family food packs, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Spokesperson Raffy Alejandro said in a televised briefing.

The NDRRMC has coordinated with local government units in areas that could be affected by the typhoon, Alejandro said.

“As far as Henry is concerned, ang pinaka-affected lang na area ay itong Batanes at itong Sta. Ana, Cagayan. Sila lang iyong directly affected nitong bagyo," he said.

(The most affected areas because of the typhoon are Batanes and Sta. Ana in Cagayan.)

"Since August 31 ay tuluy-tuloy iyong ating pagbigay ng mga abiso sa mga LGUs. And so far ay maganda naman ang mga reports na natatanggap natin – lahat po ay nakahanda, lahat po ay nag-a-anticipate dito sa epekto ng bagyo,” Alejandro said during the Laging Handa briefing.

(We kept sending our advisories since Aug. 31. So far, the reports we received are good. Everyone is prepared and are anticipating the effects of the typhoon.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Alejandro added that response agencies were on red alert and ready to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC is verifying reports of a fatality in the Cordillera Administrative Region, who was reportedly killed due to a landslide.

“Nagbigay na rin tayo ng abiso sa CAR, sa Region I na tingnan itong mga barangays na high-risk sa landslides na puwedeng magkaroon ng landslide dahil sa pagbuhos ng ulan," Alejandro added.

(We also gave advised CAR, Region 1 to look into barangays that are high-risk for landslides because rains could trigger a landslide.)

Henry continues to weaken while moving over the Philippine Sea northeast of Batanes, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Cagayan and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, PAGASA added.