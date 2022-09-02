RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday it is validating a reported death due to typhoon Henry.

In its first situation report on the typhoon issued Friday morning, the council said the fatality reportedly died in a landslide in Ifugao province.

Search and retrieval operations are ongoing, the NDRRMC said, noting that a house in Barangay Mongol, Mayoyao town in the said province was destroyed due to the landslide.

The NDRRMC said it is coordinating with the Ifugao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to further check on the fatality, as of writing.

Henry also eroded a fishpond in Barangay Amduntog in Asipulo town, Ifugao, the NDRRMC said. Some 2,000 tilapia were affected, most of which were about to be harvested, it added.

No injuries and evacuations were reported so far.

Some road sections in Ifugao and Mountain Province are not passable or were only partially passable as of Friday.

Classes were also suspended in some areas.

According to PAGASA's latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., typhoon Henry further weakened as it began to "move slowly" northwestward over the Philippine Sea east northeast of Batanes.

Batanes province was placed under Signal No. 2 due to the typhoon, while the state weather bureau raised Signal No. 1 over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan province.

PAGASA said Henry would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Cagayan.

