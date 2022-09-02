Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA placed the northernmost province of Batanes under Signal No. 2 as typhoon Henry further weakened on Friday morning.

An erstwhile super typhoon, Henry has begun to "move slowly" northwestward over the Philippine Sea east northeast of Batanes, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Henry was last spotted 365 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour near the center and 205 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

Gale-force winds may cause light to moderate damage to high-risk structures in Batanes province under Signal No. 2, said PAGASA.

It also hoisted Signal No. 1 over the Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan province, which would experience "strong winds."

PAGASA said Henry would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Cagayan.



Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for possible flooding and landslides, said the weather bureau.

It added that the habagat or southwest monsoon would stir rains over Isabela, the western portion of Central Luzon, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Based on PAGASA's forecast track, Henry is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

