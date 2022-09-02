DOH: Cancer Assistance Fund now operational

MANILA — A fund that will help cancer patients get free medicine and treatment is finally operational, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, a joint memorandum circular that will facilitate the release of the Cancer Assistance Fund has been released.

"Finally, gusto lang natin iparating sa lahat, naayos na po ang joint memo circular. It has been issued already. Magagamit na po ang Cancer Assistance Fund," she said in a press briefing.

She explained it took time for the DOH and Department of Budget and Management to resolve different provisions of Republic Act 11215 or National Integrated Cancer Control Act and in the General Appropriations Act of 2022.

"Kasi kailangan po maliwanag ang guidelines bago pa natin magamit ang pera na ito," Vergeire said.

Republic Act 11215 was signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019.

Under the 2022 GAA, some P529 million were allocated for CAF.

To date, there are 28 cancer access sites after the passage of the law.

"Maaari kayong pumunta sa mga access sites na'to para makahingi po kayo ng libre na gamot. Bukod po doon, kapag kayo ay may pangangailangan sa diagnostics o 'yung pagte-test sa inyong cancer treatment," Vergeire said.

According to Sen. JV Ejercito, one of the authors and sponsors of the law, cancer is the 3rd leading cause of adult death and 4th in child mortality.

The Philippine Cancer Facts and Estimates of the DOH said there are up to 8 deaths per day for childhood cancer and up to 11 new cases and 7 deaths every hour for adult cancer in the Philippines.

There are approximately 110,000 new cancer cases and over 66,000 cancer deaths each year.