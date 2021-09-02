Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Experimental COVID-19 drug tocilizumab is now out of stock in Pampanga, its provincial health officer said Thursday.

At least one government hospital in Metro Manila has suspended its dispensing of the experimental drug for COVID-19 due to low supply.

The Department of Health as early as March said the supply for experimental COVID-19 drugs was running low.

"Yung tocilizumab out of stock po pati po yung mga tiga-Manila, Bulacan naghahanap po dito sa Pampanga," Dr. Zenon Ponce told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Tocilizumab is out of stock, even those from Manila and Bulacan search for it here.)

"Yung oxygen po, mga gamot, antibiotic, yung dexamethasone remdesivir po at least madami napurchase ang local government."

(The local government ahs at least purchased a lot of oxygen supply, medicines, antibiotics, dexamethasone and remdesivir.)

Pampanga has allocated medicine for mild virus patients at the barangay level to be dispensed as prescribed by municipal health officers, Ponce said.

It has also opened more isolation facilities so that asymptomatic patients can be immediately quarantined, he added.

