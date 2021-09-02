Then Sec. Bong Go of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as he is sworn in as new member of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) during the oath-taking ceremony at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on August 17, 2018. Handout

MANILA — Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go on Thursday confirmed he offered himself to be Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's running mate in case she runs for the presidency in the 2022 elections.

"When I learned that there were some aspirants who wish to be Mayor Sara’s VP in case she runs for the presidency, I expressed my willingness to be considered in her list of choices, nagpalista lang din ako gaya ng iba (I also have myself listed just like the others), knowing my devotion to the Dutertes," Go said in a statement.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte who is being encouraged by some sectors to seek the country's highest post next year, first disclosed the said offer of Go, a neophyte senator whose term is still until 2025.

"Kung anong pagmamahal ko sa tatay ay ganun rin sa kanyang mga anak," said Go.

"Of course, my intent to run as Mayor Sara's VP only holds if she decides to run for the presidency and if President Duterte does not run for the vice presidency," he added.

Go said he hopes his "experience in the past two national elections and in serving her father for more than two decades can help her reach her goals" for the country, "regardless of what role I will take (whether as VP candidate or campaigner)."

He reiterated he is not interested for the presidency.

"Hindi po ako interesadong tumakbo sa pagka-pangulo. Parati kong sinasabi na priority ang mga Duterte at kung ano ang magiging desisyon nila," he said.

"Kung meron mang matitira, 'yun na lang ang sa akin."

(I am not interested in running for president. I always say that my priority are the Dutertes and whatever their decision is. I will take whatever is left for me.)

Aside from Go, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian also personally expressed interest to be Duterte-Carpio's running mate, she said.

In a statement also Thursday, Gatchalian confirmed the information.

"As mentioned before, if given the chance, my experience and track record as local chief executive can be utilized in nation building in a role in the executive department that is why I humbly tendered my name as potential running mate to Mayo Sara Duterte, if she so decides to run," he said.

Gatchalian’s term will end in 2022 but he is eligible for another senatorial bid.

Duterte-Carpio said other groups also wanted former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and Sen. Sonny Angara as her running mate, but she added she cannot confirm if these are true.

Angara, in a statement Thursday, said he has "no plans."

"Busy din kami dito sa trabaho namin sa Senado at sa pagtulong sa paghanap ng solusyon dito sa pandemya. But as I’ve said before, it’s an honor to even be mentioned for these positions. Malaking karangalan na mabanggit lang dito sa usap-usapan na ito," he said.

(We're busy on our work here at the Senate and in looking for solutions in this pandemic. But as I’ve said before, it’s an honor to even be mentioned for these positions. It's a huge honor to be mentioned.)

Duterte-Carpio denied the claim of her father that Senator Imee Marcos wants to be her vice president.

"This is not true. She visited me in Davao last May 29 to personally relay her birthday wishes. So far this is the only visit she has made to me in Davao," the Davao City mayor said.

Duterte-Carpio has not yet disclosed her plans for 2022.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for next year's elections is on October 1 to 8.

