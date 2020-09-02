Davao City OKs partial resumption of Roxas night market; vendors, personnel to undergo COVID-19 test

DAVAO CITY - The local government of Davao City will resume operations of the Roxas Night Market this month, but only 25 percent of the total number of vendors and massage therapists would be allowed to operate.

Before they resume operations, the city government will run a baseline swabbing for vendors, including security personnel of the night market.



According to the City Information Office, this is to ensure the safety of the public against the novel coronavirus when the night market reopens.

"Ang intention sa baseline swabbing is to make sure na pag-reopen, walay positive dinha nga nasagol and maka-infect og mga tao nga mag adto sa Roxas Night Market,” said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday's broadcast of the Davao City Disaster Radio.

(The intention of baseline swabbing is to ensure there is no positive case that can infect people going to the Roxas Night Market.)

The city will implement a rotation of vendors every two weeks. It will also strictly implement the minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks, physical distancing, hand washing, and the provision of footbath stations.



Meanwhile, Task Force Davao Commander Col. Consolito Yecla said his command is planning to put up a facial recognition area to ensure the security and safety of the people at the night market.

"They will be required to lower down their face masks for recognition in the inspection area with transparent barriers," he said.