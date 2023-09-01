Typhoon Hanna to continue enhancing habagat rains: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Typhoon Hanna is less likely to directly bring rains into the country but it is expected to continue stirring southwest monsoon (habagat) rains, which were also enhanced by 2 other storms, PAGASA said Friday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Hanna was last spotted 710 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center with 150 kph gusts while moving moving westward at 15 kph.

The habagat enhanced by Hanna, Typhoon Saola (Goring), and severe tropical storm Kirogi will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days, the weather agency said.

On Friday and Saturday, Hanna will bring gusty conditions to Batanes, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Abra Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

On Sunday, PAGASA said the typhoon is expected to continue doing so in Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

Hanna is projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday afternoon or evening.

