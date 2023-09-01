RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Hanna intensified into a typhoon on Friday morning and would continue to stir habagat rains, which were also enhanced by 2 other storms, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA spotted Hanna 785 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers near the center and up to 150 kph gusts.

The habagat enhanced by Hanna, Typhoon Saola (Goring), and severe tropical storm Kirogi will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days, the weather agency said.

On Friday, 100 to 200 millimeters (nearly 4 to 8 inches) of rain will hit Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro. Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Batangas will experience 50 to 100 mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain, said PAGASA.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," it warned.

PAGASA added that the enhanced southwest monsoon would bring gusty conditions over Batanes, Ilocos Region, thee Cordilleras, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

Hanna is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the government is verifying one reported death due to Goring, which triggered floods in parts of the country before leaving PAR on Wednesday. Some 21,000 people remained in evacuation centers due to the super typhoon that caused at least P395 million in agricultural damage.

