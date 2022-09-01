PDEA staff members inspect body cameras and radio communication units, Jan. 18, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Thursday asked Congress to include funds for additional body cameras in its 2023 budget.

The 260,000-strong police force only has 3,000 body-worn cameras, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. told the House Committee on Appropriations deliberating on the agency’s proposed budget for next year.

"Ito po ay hindi sapat for distribution sa iba’t ibang unit namin," he said.

"That’s why we prioritize ‘yung distribution ng mga body-worn camera namin sa component city stations, sa city police offices."

(These aren't enough for distribution to our different units. That's why we prioritize the distribution of our body-worn cameras to component city stations, sa city police offices.)

Azurin made the request for additional funds to ensure that all PNP operating units will have body cameras during police operations.

The requirement of body cameras was prompted by mounting pressure from various lawyers and rights groups for the Supreme Court to review rules on issuance of warrants as well as their implementation, following a series of operations which led to deaths of "suspects."

The most prominent of these operations was the so-called "Bloody Sunday" wherein 9 activists were killed in simultaneous raids in Cavite, Batangas and Rizal last year.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which supervises the PNP, has a proposed 2023 budget of P251.18 billion, higher than its P249.4 billion budget for the current year. Of the proposed funding, the biggest chunk or P191.49 billion will go to the PNP.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said the DILG initially sought a budget of P296 billion. Initiatives that got a budget cut included the Sariling Tubig program for geographically isolated areas and quick response for support operations of local governments during disasters and emergencies.

Cagayan de Oro Second District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez expressed support for augmenting DILG’s budget next year.

