MANILA — Authorities have issued subpoenas to three personalities who "may shed light” on the alleged forgery of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s signature and government seal in an appointment paper naming a new Bureau of Immigration chief.

"Sa ngayon ay may limang tao po tayong na-identify, kung saan ang tatlo po ay napaldahan na ng sub-peona sa kani-kanilang known address," Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group directo Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee said in a statement Thursday.

"Samantala, ang dalawa pang personalidad ay patuloy na inaalam ang kasalukuyang tirahan," he added.

Lee urged those who have any information related to the incident to come forward.

"Our appeal continues for those who may have information about the said incident. Seryoso po ang pangyayaring ito at magpapatuloy ang malalim na pagsisiyasat para sa ikalulutas ng mapangahas na gawaing ito," he said.

The CIDG director ordered an in-depth investigation to find the source of distribution and circulation of the said document on Wednesday, a day after Marcos directed the PNP, the Department of Justice, and the National Bureau of Investigation to look into it.

Marcos disowned the appointment paper that named a new Immigration chief, copies of which circulated on social media.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles clarified that both the Office of the Executive Secretary and the Office of the President have no record of that appointment paper.

According to her, Marcos had not yet selected anyone as BI commissioner.

Under the Revised Penal code, forging the signature of the President of the Philippines or the government’s seal will face a penalty of 12 to 20 years of imprisonment.

