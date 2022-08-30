Home > News Marcos orders probe on 'forged' immigration appointment order ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2022 10:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Controversy erupted over an allegedly forged document bearing the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The supposed appointment paper for a new immigration chief recently circulated on social media. The president has ordered an investigation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos forged document appointment Bureau of Immigration /news/08/31/22/2-sugatan-matapos-mahulugan-ng-bato-sa-southern-leyte/overseas/08/31/22/mikhail-gorbachev-last-soviet-leader-dead-at-91/news/08/31/22/3-mangingisda-nasagip-sa-lumubog-na-bangka/spotlight/08/31/22/webb-telescope-captures-new-detail-of-phantom-galaxy/sports/08/31/22/olympic-champ-schooling-apologizes-for-cannabis-use