Marcos orders probe on 'forged' immigration appointment order

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2022 10:37 PM

Controversy erupted over an allegedly forged document bearing the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The supposed appointment paper for a new immigration chief recently circulated on social media.

The president has ordered an investigation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2022
 
