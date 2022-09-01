President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a cabinet meeting at the Aguinaldo State Dining Hall, Malacanan Palace in Manila on August 30, 2022. PPA/pool photo/ Jack Burgos

MANILA — Agreements in the areas of counter-terrorism and data privacy will be signed during the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to Singapore next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

Marcos will be in Singapore on Sept. 6-7 upon the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, immediately after his inaugural state visit to Indonesia on Sept. 4-6.

The DFA said Marcos and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will witness the signing of the agreements.

During his meeting with Yacob and Lee, the leaders are expected to discuss the ties of the two Southeast Asian nations, "as well as regional and global issues."

Business and economic briefings will also be held, during which Marcos will invite investors.

The president will meet the Filipino community in Singapore "to personally assure them of the government’s continuing commitment to protect their rights and promote their welfare as overseas Filipino," the DFA said.

Yacob invited Marcos to visit their country just days after he won the May 9 elections.

"Singapore and the Philippines share a warm and longstanding relationship, underpinned by strong economic cooperation and robust people-to-people ties," Yacob had said in her letter.

Yacob made a state visit to the Philippines in September 2019.

