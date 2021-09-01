Health workers hold a lunch break protest and noise barrage at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa on August 31, 2021 criticizing the Department of Health and the Duterte administration for the non-release of COVID-19 benefits. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Health workers will proceed with their protest outside the Department of Health central office in Manila as government fails to meet their deadline for the release of their benefits, a group said Wednesday.

Some frontliners have yet to receive their special risk allowance and meals, accommodation, transportation allowance, said Edwin Pacheco, president the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) Employees Association.

"Pinapanawagan lang po namin is yung sa mga janitorial, sa mga guard kasi isa po sila sa mga frontliner na lumalaban sa pandemic na ito. Binibigyan lang po nila (DOH) yung mga regular or plantilla holder," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're just calling to include janitorial staff, security guard because they're also frontliners in this pandemic. The DOH only gives benefits to regular or plantilla holder.)

"Tuloy pa rin po kasi hindi naman po lahat naibigay nila," he added when asked if health workers' threat of mass resignation still holds.

(We will continue this until they give all of our benefits.)

Medical frontliners will also continue to call for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque, Pacheco added.

"Sa tinagal-tagal ni Secretary Duque sa puwesto niya puro problema at panggigipit lamang ang ginagawa niya sa mga health workers," he said.

(For the longest time that Secretary Duque held his position, he only brought problems and hardships to health workers.)