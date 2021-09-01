MANILA - Philippine Science High School campuses are ready for face-to-face classes if the government allows it, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Wednesday.

During the 2022 proposed budget deliberation of the DOST at the House committee on appropriations, DOST-PSHSS Executive Director Lilia Habacon said measures are in place to ensure health protocols will be followed.

“We have been preparing our classrooms, our physical facilities for a possible face-to-face classes. So that physical distancing can be achieved, we also have installed several preventive measures such as hand-washing, the toilets, the comfort rooms, the entrance and all other preventive measures that are suggested by the DOH and IATF prepared by the school,” said Habacon.

But these will still depend on the quarantine classification by the opening of classes next year.

“For school year 2021 to 2022, we have started our classes through remote learning. As far as the operation is concerned, depending on the IATF and the health status of the country, we are considering a limited face-to-face by next year if it will be allowed,” said Habacon.

For 2022, PSHSS has proposed a P3.8 billion budget but only P2.2 billion was included in the National Expenditure Program, cutting locally funded projects and ICT procurement programs.

Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago wants to review these programs to make sure more science high school students will benefit.