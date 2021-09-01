Members of Akbayan Partylist hold a "bicycle action" leading to the Quezon City office of the Commission on Elections on June 10, 2021 to urge Filipino voters to register for the 2022 national elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 is looking into the possibility that the country will hold the May 2022 elections on multiple days to prevent crowding and COVID-19 transmissions, its chief said Wednesday.

According to NTF chief implementer and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr., national elections may negatively impact a country's COVID-19 situation.

The national elections, traditionally done in only a day, will happen on May 9 next year.

“We have seen that in the US and India, it further aggravates ‘yung situation,” Galvez said.

“So we are looking at the possibility that the election will be a multi-day election, not a single-day election, so that we can prevent the possible conglomerations of thousands of people in the precincts,” he added.

The country is battling a new surge in virus infections, which experts blamed on the more contagious Delta variant that first emerged in India.

The capital region and other areas in the country are under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) - the second strictest lockdown level - until September 7 to halt the growth of fresh cases.

Galvez suggested that the elections be done in “phases."

“Maybe geographic ang gagawin natin. For Luzon, for Visayas, for Mindanao,” he explained.

But he admitted that Congress would have to pass a law to be able to implement this.

“I think we have plenty of time (to pass the law). We will collectively plan this with the Comelec and also maybe with the Senate and [House of Representatives]” he said.

Comelec has said it has reached its target of 60 million registered voters.

On Monday, the Philippines confirmed 22,366 new COVID-19 cases, the highest ever.

