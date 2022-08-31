MANILA— The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) will now be headed by its new executive director Alexander Ramos, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

CICC, the lead government agency which specializes on cybercrime prevention and monitoring, is under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the following people have new appointments:

Mary Rose Magsaysay - Deputy Executive Director

Patricia Mae M. Abejo - Director IV

Rojun Hosillos - Director IV

Alvin Navarro - Director IV

The Philippine government last week declared war on online sexual exploitation among children.

The DICT is "covering all aspects" of the online abuse, which include social media, websites, and digital money trails, said DICT Secretary Ivan Uy.

Authorities cited the need for child-friendly facilities in anti-cybercrime offices, as well as the availability of forensic software for online investigation, to stem cases of children's online sexual abuse.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

