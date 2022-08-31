Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ibinida ng gobyerno ang iba-ibang oportunidad sa pamumuhunan sa Pilipinas sa ginanap na pulong na dinaluhan ng mga negosyante at kinatawan ng ilang kumpanya mula Australia, New Zealand at Papua New Guinea.

Itinampok ng Philippine Economic Zone Authority o PEZA sa mga investor at stakeholder ng Australia, New Zealand at Papua New Guinea ang iba-ibang oportunidad ng pamumuhunan sa bansa.

Pacific Business Mission sa pangunguna ng PTIC Sydney, DTI at Board of Investments

Sentro rito ang agrikultura, renewable energy, electronic vehicles, mineral processing, automobiles at maging high-technology productions.

“PEZA, as the chief implementer of the ecozone program, hopes to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the RCEP member economies and especially from non-traditional trading and investment country sources such as China, Australia, and New Zealand...

This will expand the ecozone FDI sources, diversify export products and markets, and contribute to infrastructure development that will address the gaps in the supply chain...all these will ultimately enhance the competitiveness of the ecozones and the Philippines as an investment destination in the region,” sabi ni PEZA Officer-in-Charge and Deputy Director General Tereso Panga.

Pinangunahan ng Philippine Trade Investment Center (PTIC) Sydney, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Board of Investments ang business-to-business meetings sa isinagawang Pacific Business Mission kung saan limampung delegado ang dumalo mula sa Australia.

Interesado ang South Australian Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs sa wine production.

“The opportunity to begin wine industry in the Philippines is to develop winemakers [first] and my state will be interested to train people in this area. We have some of the best winemakers in the world,” pahayag ni South Australian Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs Zoe Bettison.

Umaasa rin ang Department of Agriculture na makatrabaho ang mga investor mula sa Australia at New Zealand.

“We hope we can work together so that the Philippines can export more and import less. Investing in Philippine agriculture and fisheries is the best as our country is a major exporter such as in coconut-based products, banana, and pineapple. We also have abundant land and fishery resources with raw materials for agro-processing that are locally available matched with skilled manpower,” ani Department of Agriculture Asec. Noel Padre.

Ibinida ng DTI ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas.

“The Philippines is already on the way to full recovery. Based on the growth performance of countries in the ASEAN region for the second quarter year-on-year, the Philippines gained 7.4% GDP growth. We ranked third in the ASEAN region after Vietnam and Malaysia,” sabi ni DTI Usec. Rafaelita Aldaba.

Ayon sa PEZA, mula Hunyo 2022, 141 na ang PEZA-registered companies mula sa Australia at New zealand. Higit 44,000 ang nabigyan ng trabaho. Umaasa ang PEZA na magbubukas ng oportunidad ang ginanap na pulong para sa mas marami pang trabaho sa mga Pilipino.

