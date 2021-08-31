MANILA - The governor of Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday said he is confined in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Gov. Victor Yu said he is currently experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, colds, and head and body aches.

"Right now, I am confined at the hospital for faster recovery and for the welfare of my family and those around me," Yu explained.

The official added that he would continue taking on his official duties by working through virtual meetings and phone calls.

Zamboanga del Sur is under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until Sept. 7.

The country is battling a new surge of COVID-19 infections due to the more virulent Delta variant, the community transmission of which was already confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier in the day, the health department logged 13,827 new COVID-19 cases, with active infections reaching over 145,000.

