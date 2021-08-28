Health workers attend to non-COVID-19 patients at the triage area of the Ospital ng Tondo on Abad Santos Avenue in Manila on August 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Metro Manila and several other areas will stay under the second strictest lockdown level until Sept. 7, government said on Saturday, as the Philippines continued to battle a spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant of the disease.

This extends the MECQ period by at least a week, after government earlier announced its lapse by August 31.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said aside from Metro Manila, home to 13 million people, several other areas will be under MECQ.

The capital region and the provinces of Bataan, and Laguna "shall have added restrictions on dining, personal care services and religious activities," according to Roque.

The following are quarantine levels that will take affect across the country from Sept. 1 to 7:

MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Metro Manila

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Bulacan

Bataan

Cavite

Lucena City

Rizal

Laguna

Aklan

Iloilo Province

Iloilo City

Lapu-Lapu City

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Cagayan de Oro City

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE WITH HEIGHTENED RESTRICTIONS

Ilocos Sur

Cagayan

Quezon

Batangas

Naga City

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz

Cebu Province

Negros Oriental

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Butuan City

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Baguio City

Santiago City

Quirino

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Tarlac

Puerto Princesa

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

The remaining areas in the country will be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Roque said.

The Philippines has tallied over 1.9 million coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia, as it recorded new highs in daily tallies due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

In late August, the health department confirmed community transmission of the Delta variant. Several hospitals across the country have reported reaching full capacity.

Government aims to inoculate up to 70 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. At least 13.3 million individuals have been fully vaccinated so far.

— Reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

