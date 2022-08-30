President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. cheers while watching Gilas Pilipinas' match with Saudi Arabia during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29, 2022. Bongbong Marcos Facebook page

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday congratulated Gilas Pilipinas after their overwhelming victory over Saudi Arabia on Philippine soil during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena Monday.

Binabati natin ang Gilas Pilipinas sa kanilang panalo laban sa koponan ng Saudi Arabia sa naganap na FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Game kagabi.



Kumpiyansa tayo na gagawin nila ang lahat ng kanilang makakaya para makapagdala ng karangalan sa bansa. pic.twitter.com/T7fFgrAEkv — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) August 30, 2022

In his social media pages, Marcos said he was confident that the Philippine team will continue bringing honor in representing the country in the international basketball tournament.

"Kumpiyansa tayo na gagawin nila ang lahat ng kanilang makakaya para makapagdala ng karangalan sa bansa," his message read.

Marcos personally watched the match Monday evening with a jam-packed crowd, as Gilas Pilipinas routed the visiting Saudi Arabia, 84-46.

Aside from Marcos, former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go, his erstwhile special assistant, were also among the more than 19,000 people in attendance.

Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz also made his debut playing for the Philippine team in the said match.

It was a slow start for Gilas, lagging behind the visiting team during the early quarters before gaining momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Saudi Arabia.

"The one thing that we wanted to focus on before the game was to just get better. To play better than our previous game against Lebanon. That meant having better effort, and specifically, cutting down on our turnovers," Gilas coach Chot Reyes said after the match.

"I think today, we had 15 turnovers, and that's pretty acceptable. So very happy for the result, and even happier for the effort that the players put forth in this ball game," he added.

—with report from Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

