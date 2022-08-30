Children gather garbage near the mouth of Pasig river that connects it to Manila Bay in Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on World Environment Day, June 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Delegates from 18 East Asia Summit member countries gathered in Manila to participate in the EAS Workshop on Maritime Cooperation.

This workshop is meant to discuss ongoing scientific and technical cooperation efforts, as well as best practices, to combat marine plastic pollution, protect marine biodiversity, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The meeting also aims to explore and identify new opportunities to improve joint cooperative research, technology development and innovation, capacity development, and information sharing among members.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu of the Office of ASEAN Affairs stressed the importance of joining efforts to protect the oceans, pointing out that microplastics now compose almost 50 percent of marine pollution globally. He said that this impacts the sustainability of the marine economy, food supply, and health.

"Ang laki ng implication nito (microplastics) sa atin. Because nai-ingest ito ng fishes, ng marine life, and then nadi-disrupt hindi lang health nila, but their life and reproduction," Espiritu, who is also Director General of the ASEAN Philippines National Secretariat, told reporters.

(Microplastics have a huge implication for us. Because these are being ingested by fish, other marine life — and their health, life, and reproduction are disrupted.)

"Aside from that also, ang lakas din ng impact sa health kasi nakakain natin iyan e, together with the plastics so kasama iyan sa future na magiging health problems natin," Espiritu added.

(Aside from that also, microplastics, together with plastics, have an impact on human health because we also ingest that. In the future, that could pose health problems.)

DFA Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and Philippine Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Leader Ma. Theresa Lazaro said marine pollution requires immediate, science-based, and multi-sectoral action.

Lazaro pointed out that the ASEAN Regional Action Plan for Combating Marine Debris 2021-2025 is not a legally binding document, and that additional efforts are needed for governments and stakeholders to work together in translating the action plan to national and local legislation.

"Governments cannot solve environmental problems on their own," Lazaro said.

"Providing solutions to the impending destruction requires a multi-stakeholder approach with emphasis on stronger… scientific collaboration. Science must guide our policies," she added.

