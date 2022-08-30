The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Bohol has warned the public to be wary of scammers posing as its personnel.

In a social media post, the BFP cited reports of individuals dressed up as inspectors who go into residences in Antequera town.

"Their modus operandi is to knock in the houses and identify themselves as members of the BFP who will inspect your LPG tanks," its statement read in Cebuano.

The alleged conmen even have ID cards from the bureau.

Upon inspection, they will puncture the LPG hose, claim there is a defect with it, and sell safety devices to address the issue.

"For everyone’s information, this is a scam," the BFP-Bohol said.

It also denied selling devices during inspections.

The BFP-Bohol said it was investigating the scheme and would file charges against the scammers.

—Report from Annie Perez

